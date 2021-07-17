Slump in city markets: Eid sales yet to pick up

Srinagar: Even as Eid-ul-Adha is around the corner, the city markets are yet to see the festival buzz.

The festival related business, as per the traders, is yet to pick up with Eid sales marking just 20 percent of what traditionally they would be around this time.

Requirement of following the COVID19 safety guidelines and the fear of third wave of pandemic is keeping many people from the public places, traders said.

“The Eid business is considerably low. The sales are just 20 percent of what they used to be traditionally on this occasion in normal times,” said Farhan Kitab, president Kashmir Retailers’ Association.

The purchasing power of people, he said, has diminished because of the covid19 lockdown. “People don’t seem to be gung-ho about spending in these hard times particularly when there are apprehensions about a possible third wave,” Kitab said.

He said that the rates of daily use products have also gone up while most people in private sector had literally no business during pandemic.