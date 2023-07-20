‘Small clusters’ of mumps, measles among children across Kashmir

Srinagar: Over the past few months, the health authorities in Kashmir have spotted small clusters of mumps and measles among children in Kashmir.

While the department says adequate measures were being taken to contain the infections, doctors have a word of advice: Keep the children away from other children if they have fever.

Earlier this week, two schools in Srinagar reported 40 cases of mumps.

In one school with an enrollment of 42, 13 cases of mumps were confirmed.

In the other school, which had an enrollment of 52, 27 children were confirmed to have been infected with mumps virus.

Although the children did not require hospitalisation, Director of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather said that they were isolated to prevent further spread among the children.

“We have directed the local health authorities to monitor the situation and report on a daily basis,” he said.

Rather said that the parents of children have been imparted education about the infection and it has been urged that no child is sent to school if they have fever.

Srinagar’s is not the only case of mumps outbreak. Earlier this month Kupwara reported a cluster of 10 children affected with mumps.

Cases have also been reported from Shopian and Pulwama while surveillance is going on in other districts.

A doctor working at the Children Hospital said that in the past few months, the hospital has received cases from as far as Rajouri and ‘the entire route upto Kashmir’.

“Thankfully, only a few children needed hospitalisation, and the most were sent home,” he said.

Mumps is a contagious viral infection that primarily affects the salivary glands, causing swelling and tenderness in the jaw area.

It is preventable through vaccination and typically resolves within a few weeks with rest and supportive care.

In addition to mumps, Kashmir has also been recording a few pockets of measles.

Starting from the last week of May, measles clusters have been reported from Anantnag and Kulgam.

Soon after, cases were also reported from Pulwama, Shopian and Kupwara.

The Directorate of Health Services said no cluster of measles had been witnessed in Srinagar district yet.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection characterised by a red rash that usually starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

"Vaccination against measles is crucial for preventing its spread and potential complications. Additional doses of measles vaccines have also been provided at some places," Dr Rather said.

Head Department of Pediatrics, GMC Srinagar, Prof Muzaffar Jan said the infections were ‘not very unusual’ but that it was important to isolate a sick child from other children.

“Do not send the child to school, if he or she has a fever. And even at home, isolate them from other children,” he said.

He advised seeking medical help from a qualified doctor for any child with fever.