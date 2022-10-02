SMART CITY A NON-STARTER FOR SMC? Conceptulised after 2014 floods, World Bank-funded dewatering project for Srinagar runs in deep waters

Srinagar: The Rs 20 crore liabilities of a firm entrusted with the World Bank-funded project of installing 40 dewatering pumps in Srinagar have not been cleared for a year.

Officials said that due to non-payment of the work done on the project during a year, the firm had stopped the remaining work.

Project Manager of Magray-Prathiba J V Firm, Ali Muhammad Mir said that the liabilities amounting to Rs 20 crore were not being paid due to which they were suffering.

He said that their firm professionally carried out the project implemented by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) but their liabilities had not been cleared yet.

“The project was running late. So we worked in three shifts and ensured the process speeded up. After we almost finished the work, our payment was stopped. So, we decided to halt the work until our liabilities are cleared. Our workers stopped to come to work as we are unable to pay them,” Mir said.