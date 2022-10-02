SMART CITY A NON-STARTER FOR SMC? Conceptulised after 2014 floods, World Bank-funded dewatering project for Srinagar runs in deep waters

Srinagar: The Rs 20 crore liabilities of a firm entrusted with the World Bank-funded project of installing 40 dewatering pumps in Srinagar have not been cleared for a year.
Officials said that due to non-payment of the work done on the project during a year, the firm had stopped the remaining work.
Project Manager of Magray-Prathiba J V Firm, Ali Muhammad Mir said that the liabilities amounting to Rs 20 crore were not being paid due to which they were suffering.
He said that their firm professionally carried out the project implemented by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) but their liabilities had not been cleared yet.
“The project was running late. So we worked in three shifts and ensured the process speeded up. After we almost finished the work, our payment was stopped. So, we decided to halt the work until our liabilities are cleared. Our workers stopped to come to work as we are unable to pay them,” Mir said.
The project was conceptualised after the devastating 2014 floods.
After many delays, the Rs 103 crore World Bank-funded project was set to finish by the Year 2020.
Under the project, 49 submersible dewatering pumps were to be installed which could function in the 2014-like flood water levels.
“The work on the project formalities started after the 2014 floods. In the 2014 deluge, almost all dewatering stations were rendered defunct. This necessitated the thinking about upgrading the infrastructure. The idea was to withstand a flood of such magnitude. These dewatering pumps can work despite being submerged. Under the project, all the electronic circuits and power supply were to be installed above the highest flood level (HFL) of 2014 floods which will make them stand the 2014-like floods,” said an official from Drainage Circle, SMC.
Officials from the firm said that due to some changes, the cost of the project had escalated beyond Rs 103 crore.
“We had informed the authorities that we will not work beyond the allotted amount but the officials promised us that the firm will be paid. Unfortunately, we are still waiting for the withheld amount. Though all the pumps have been installed, some work is pending at various stations which is vital for their functioning,” Mir said.
Commissioner SMC, Athar Aamir Khan told Greater Kashmir that he would check with the firm and look into the issue.