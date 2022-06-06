Smart City projects will restore values of art, cultural heritage: LG Sinha

Underscoring the need for preserving the essence of the city as the foundation of any development work, the Lt Governor said that the Smart City projects will also restore values of art and cultural heritage.

Shalimar Canal's innovation-driven redevelopment plan focuses on contemporary aspects of sustainable development while providing prominence to cultural and historical aspects to create a vibrant public space. This project will also connect the Shalimar Bagh with water transportation, observed the Lt Governor.

Similarly, the cycling track and walkways for pedestrians on Nishat Road will help in restoring the beauty of Dal Lake and create better facilities for the visitors to experience the rich heritage, the Lt Governor added.