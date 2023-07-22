Smooth traffic flow on Mughal Road

Rajouri: The Mughal Road Saturday witnessed uninterrupted, smooth movement of vehicles, after a day-long disruption on Friday due to multiple slides.

Officials said, “There was smooth two-way movement of vehicles on Saturday. Traffic was restored early Saturday morning.” The vehicles were plying smoothly when last reports were received.

Earlier on Friday, the movement of vehicles remained affected on the road after it was hit by twin landslides at different locations.

First landslide occurred at Poshana on Friday morning and was cleared in the afternoon. Later a landslide hit Ratta Chamb stretch in the afternoon, thus blocking Mughal Road for traffic movement. Slide debris was cleared late in the evening and traffic was restored early Saturday morning.