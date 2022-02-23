Snow clearance on Srinagar- Leh Highway hampered

Ganderbal: Moderate to heavy snowfall in higher reaches of Ganderbal district and Drass in Kargil district on Wednesday disrupted normal life.
According to the reports, Drass in Kargil received about 6-8 inches of snow while Zojila pass received above 1 foot of snow.
Similarly health resort Sonamarg in Ganderbal district witnessed heavy snowfall near about 2 feet.
Sonamarg witnessed above 1 foot of snow while Gagengar 8-10 inches, Kullan 6 inches, Gund 5 inches , Wangath 8 inches besides 3-6 inches in other areas including towns. Road leading to Sonamarg was closed amid heavy snowfall.
Eyewitnesses said that non clearance of snow and the slippery road conditions on several roads led to disruption of traffic movement.
The snow clearance work started by the border roads organisation on Srinagar-Leh Highway got hampered due to fresh snowfall. Meanwhile, Police personnel of District Ganderbal helped passengers, whose vehicles were skidding due to slippery roads. SSP Ganderbal has issued helpline numbers for the convenience of the public in case of any emergency. The numbers are 9906668731, 9419371774, 9541786731, 0194-2416478 0194-2416564.