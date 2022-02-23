Snow clearance on Srinagar- Leh Highway hampered

Ganderbal: Moderate to heavy snowfall in higher reaches of Ganderbal district and Drass in Kargil district on Wednesday disrupted normal life.

According to the reports, Drass in Kargil received about 6-8 inches of snow while Zojila pass received above 1 foot of snow.

Similarly health resort Sonamarg in Ganderbal district witnessed heavy snowfall near about 2 feet.