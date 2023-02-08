Snow, rains in J&K, Ladakh from today: MeT

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department (MeT) Wednesday predicted light to moderate snowfall for two days from Thursday after which the weather is expected to remain dry for a week.
Also, the minimum temperature saw a fall at most places in Kashmir with Srinagar and Qazigund too recording below sub-zero level temperature on Wednesday.
“A Western Disturbance in the form of a trough will bring light precipitation over Kashmir and Ladakh from Thursday,” the MeT officials said. “Under its influence, light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall is likely.”
Owing to these forecasts, a yellow watch (meaning ‘be updated’) has been issued across J&K and Ladakh on Thursday and Friday.
The Western Disturbances producing such weather conditions are basically low-pressure systems that originate over the Mediterranean Sea, gather moisture as they move westwards, and then dump it over north India. Such systems are commonplace for the region at this time of the year.
In fact, one Western Disturbance after another has consistently been affecting the northern parts of the country almost constantly these past few weeks.
And the active systems between January 26 and February 1 this year led to quite a notable spike in the region’s rainfall stats, having dumped 65.3 mm rain and snow over J&K and Ladakh (an excess of 141 percent) during this 7-day period.
The MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.1 degree Celsius against 2.7 degrees Celsius the previous night and above normal by 0.3 degree Celsius for the summer capital.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius against minus 0.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.3 degrees Celsius below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
The MeT officials said Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius against minus 5.9 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.4 degrees Celsius below normal at the tourist resort in Anantnag district.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.1 degree Celsius against minus 0.7 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.9 degrees Celsius above normal for the place.
The MeT officials said that the Gulmarg ski-resort in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius against minus 7 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.2 degrees Celsius above normal at the skiing resort.
They said that the mercury in Kupwara town settled at minus 1.9 degrees Celsius against minus 1 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 0.1 degree Celsius above normal for the north Kashmir area.
The MeT officials said that Jammu recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius against 8.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and 1.2 degrees Celsius below normal for the winter capital.
Officials said Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 13 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 6.4 degrees Celsius.