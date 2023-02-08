Snow, rains in J&K, Ladakh from today: MeT

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department (MeT) Wednesday predicted light to moderate snowfall for two days from Thursday after which the weather is expected to remain dry for a week.

Also, the minimum temperature saw a fall at most places in Kashmir with Srinagar and Qazigund too recording below sub-zero level temperature on Wednesday.

“A Western Disturbance in the form of a trough will bring light precipitation over Kashmir and Ladakh from Thursday,” the MeT officials said. “Under its influence, light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall is likely.”

Owing to these forecasts, a yellow watch (meaning ‘be updated’) has been issued across J&K and Ladakh on Thursday and Friday.