Snow-slide hits Sonamarg

Ganderbal: A snow-slide occurred near Sarbal portal side of Zojila Tunnel in Sarbal village of Ganderbal district on Saturday. The snow-slide occurred at around 5:30 pm on Saturday near a workshop of the Zojila Tunnel, officials said.
However there were no reports of any damage or loss. An official in the Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) construction company said that the snow-slide caused no damage.
“Everyone is safe and being evacuated to safe areas as a precautionary measure,” he said.
Later in a statement, Police said a low intensity avalanche hit Sarbal area where Hyderabad-based MEIL has a workshop.
“As reported by the company officials, everyone is safe. No loss of life and property is reported, Police and SDRF are monitoring the situation closely,” Police said.
Two days ago, a major avalanche had hit Sarbal village near Sonamarg resulting in death of two workers of MEIL.