Snow-slide hits Sonamarg

Ganderbal: A snow-slide occurred near Sarbal portal side of Zojila Tunnel in Sarbal village of Ganderbal district on Saturday. The snow-slide occurred at around 5:30 pm on Saturday near a workshop of the Zojila Tunnel, officials said.

However there were no reports of any damage or loss. An official in the Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) construction company said that the snow-slide caused no damage.