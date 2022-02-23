Snowfall at fag end of winter brings life to standstill

The inclement weather led to cancellation of all 41 scheduled flights at the Srinagar International Airport while Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains closed for movement of traffic on Thursday due to heavy snowfall and landslides.

As per officials, summer capital Srinagar received more than 8 inches of snow till Wednesday evening. Popular ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 1.5 – 2 feet deep snowfall. However, the ski-resort continues to be a top tourist destination this winter.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecasted an improvement in weather from Thursday.