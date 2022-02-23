Snowfall at fag end of winter brings life to standstill

Srinagar: The snowfall received at the fag end of winter has taken a heavy toll on people in Kashmir as widespread disruption, damage was reported on Wednesday across the Valley.
Parts of Kashmir started receiving snowfall from Tuesday evening, which continued incessantly till Wednesday evening.
The inclement weather led to cancellation of all 41 scheduled flights at the Srinagar International Airport while Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains closed for movement of traffic on Thursday due to heavy snowfall and landslides.
As per officials, summer capital Srinagar received more than 8 inches of snow till Wednesday evening. Popular ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 1.5 – 2 feet deep snowfall. However, the ski-resort continues to be a top tourist destination this winter.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecasted an improvement in weather from Thursday.
HEAVY SNOWFALL RECORDED
Half-a-foot of snow had accumulated at Mamer Kangan, 6 inches at Ganderbal town, 5-6 inches at Wayil, 8-9 inches at Budgam town, 10 inches at Chadoora, over a foot of snow at Watred, Chrar-i-Sharief and Khansahib and 2.5 feet at Yousmarg. Baramulla recorded 2-3 inches of snow till Wednesday evening and the snowfall was going on as the report was being filed.
3 inches of snow was recorded at Pattan, 2-3 inches at Kupwara, 2 inches at Handwara, 3 inches at Kralpora, 4 inches at Harie, over a foot at Machil, 6-8 inches at Gurez and Tulail, a few inches at Bandipora and 1.5 feet at Razdan Top. Heavy snow accumulations were recorded in southern parts of the Valley.
9-10 inches had accumulated at Anantnag town till Wednesday evening, 8-9 inches at Shangus, 8-9 inches at Achabal, 1.5 feet at Pahalgam, 2 feet at Pargochi, 2 feet at Heff, 2 feet at Herman, 1.5 feet at Qazigund, 1.2 feet at Kokernag, 1.8 feet at Lower Mundah, 1.7 feet at Dooru Shahbad, 3 feet at Jawahar Tunnel, 10-11inches at Kulgam, 1.5 feet at Devsar, 1.5 feet at Pulwama, 1.5 feet at Ratnipora, 6 inches at Tral and 10 inches at Awantipora, said official data.
Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rain showers lashed most parts of Jammu on Tuesday evening which continued till Wednesday evening. While the higher reaches of the region received moderate to heavy snowfall. Banihal recorded 2-3 inches of snow, 6 inches at Gool Ramban, 1cm at Bhaderwah, 1.5 feet at Warwan, 1.2 feet at Marwah, 1.5 feet at Machail, 8 inches at Ishtiyari, 3-4 inches at Bhatkoot and 3 inches at Atholi.
PROPERTY LOSS
A branch of chinar tree fell on Endeveour vehicle (PB 29F 0474) at Kadipora Anantnag due to heavy snowfall, causing damage to the vehicle.
A residential house of Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh, son of Habibullah Sheikh in Padibal area of Tral, and residential house of Manzoor Ahmad Gojree resident of Chatterhama Hazratbal got partially damaged due to snowfall on Wednesday morning.
An OHE wire of Railway department was damaged at railway track Kakapora. At least six shikaras got submerged at Dal Lake after heavy snowfall in Srinagar.
A houseboat in river Jhelum got submerged on Wednesday afternoon. On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a walnut tree fell on the house belonging to Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, son of Sonaullah Sheikh at Gulzarpora village of Awantipora.
However, no one was injured in the incident. In Tangmarg area of Aharbal, six family members were rescued after their house got damaged to heavy snowfall on Wednesday morning.
A lady sustained injuries after a shed collapsed due to heavy snowfall in Achan village of Litter Tehsil in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Due to uncleared roads, the lady was shifted to hospital in a JCB.
POWER INFRA HIT
The heavy snowfall caused a huge disruption to power supply across Kashmir. Around 10 towers, three of them at Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar, were partially or completely damaged in various parts of the valley. 220 Mega Watt transmission line suffered damage at Kralwari area of Chadoora Budgam.
A transmission tower of PDD at Balhama area of Srinagar also fell due to heavy snowfall which caused damage to 2 vehicles. Three electric towers carrying a transmission line of 132 KV from Mir Bazar area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam also sustained damage near Bozgam village.
A number of electric poles fell across central and south Kashmir, the wires of which kept laying on the roads, posing a danger to people. The electricity was restored in many parts in the evening, while the officials said non-stop restoration work by PDD employees was being done to restore the power supply at the earliest in other parts.