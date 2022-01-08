Snowfall disrupts air, surface transport

Banihal and adjoining areas received a heavy snowfall since Friday evening. Snow depth at Banihal was reported to be 2 feet till evening.

The upper reaches of Ramban and Doda also received snowfall throughout the day. Bhaderwah received around 10 inches of snow while in other areas it varied between 6 inches and 3 feet, Meteorological Department officials said. Jawahar Tunnel saw an accumulation of more than 3 feet of snow.

Snow was also recorded in the upper reaches of Poonch, Poonch city, Kishtwar and higher reaches of Rajouri. Plains of the Jammu region received heavy to very heavy rainfall during the last 36 hours.

Rainfall recorded in Jammu crossed 100 millimeters in some areas.