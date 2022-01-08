Snowfall disrupts air, surface transport

Srinagar: Kashmir received intermittent moderate to heavy snowfall throughout the day on Saturday, which led to the cancellation of all 43 scheduled flights at the Srinagar International Airport and the suspension of traffic on the Srinagar- Jammu National Highway.
The train service between the 136-kilometer Banihal-Baramulla Section was also suspended due to the inclement weather conditions, the officials said.
Banihal and adjoining areas received a heavy snowfall since Friday evening. Snow depth at Banihal was reported to be 2 feet till evening.
The upper reaches of Ramban and Doda also received snowfall throughout the day. Bhaderwah received around 10 inches of snow while in other areas it varied between 6 inches and 3 feet, Meteorological Department officials said. Jawahar Tunnel saw an accumulation of more than 3 feet of snow.
Snow was also recorded in the upper reaches of Poonch, Poonch city, Kishtwar and higher reaches of Rajouri. Plains of the Jammu region received heavy to very heavy rainfall during the last 36 hours.
Rainfall recorded in Jammu crossed 100 millimeters in some areas.
Meanwhile, in Kashmir, the maximum impact of the inclement weather in the form of heavy snowfall was witnessed in Shopian and Kulgam districts. Kulgam received more than a foot of snow, Shopian received nearly 2 feet, upper areas in the belt received snow depth ranging between 1 foot and 3.5 feet.
The upper reaches of Budgam also received heavy snowfall of 1 to 2 feet. In Budgam plains, 3 to 5 inches of snow was recorded.
Srinagar received 4 inches of snow, 8 inches in Pulwama, 4 inches in Anantnag and 2 to 5 inches at Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and Ganderbal. The upper reaches of these districts received snow ranging between 6 inches and 2 feet.
Meanwhile, Meteorological Department Srinagar has forecast improvement in weather conditions from Sunday but warned of avalanches at vulnerable spots.
“Significant improvement from January 9 morning onwards in J&K. May cause an avalanche/landslide in vulnerable spots,” read the MeT statement issued at 1 pm on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 2.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 14.3 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. Qazigund, Pahalgam, Kokernag recorded the day’s high temperatures at 1.8, 1.2 and 2.2 degrees Celsius with a total rain amount of 8.2mm, 13.6mm and 15.6mm respectively between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Saturday. Kupwara and Gulmarg recorded maximum temperature at 1.5 and minus 1.2 degrees Celsius respectively.
Jammu city recorded 28.4 mm of rains, Banihal 37.8 mm, Batote 73.4mm, Bhaderwah 33.2 mm and Katra 41.8 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Saturday. Maximum temperatures at these locations were 11.5, 1.3, 1.3, 2.2 and 10.2 degrees Celsius respectively.