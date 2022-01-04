Snowfall disrupts air traffic to Kashmir with 42 flight cancellations

Srinagar: Intermittent snowfall on Tuesday affected air traffic at the Srinagar International Airport, leading to the cancellation of 42 flights due to poor visibility. However, later in the day air traffic was resumed and few flights could operate, Airports Authority of India officials said.
"Continuous snowfall and poor visibility resulted in 42 cancellations today across all airlines. The visibility has now improved and the flights are operating, " a spokesperson at the Srinagar airport said.
Meanwhile, parts of north Kashmir received snowfall since Tuesday early morning which continued till late afternoon.
As per Meteorological Department, Gulmarg recorded 16 inches of fresh snow, 10 inches at Machil, nearly a foot deep fresh snow at Gurez, 2 inches at Lolab, 4-5 inches at Tangmarg, while snow depth of 1 - 3 inches was recorded in other plains.
Reports of heavy snowfall were received from higher reaches of central Kashmir. Doodhpathri recorded 12 inches of fresh snow. Srinagar and other plains received a couple of centimetres of snow.
In south Kashmir, the impact of inclement weather was less in intensity. Light rain and snow occurred at most places with little or no accumulation. However, a few places in higher reaches like Pahalgam recorded moderate snowfall.
Reports of snowfall were also received from Banihal and the upper reaches of Ramban. Snow depth of half a foot was recorded at Jawahar Tunnel.
Meanwhile, Meteorological Department Srinagar has issued an 'orange alert' for Wednesday as “moderate to heavy rain/snow/hail was expected in both Kashmir and Jammu”.
Colour codes are used in weather warnings for bringing out the severity of the weather phenomena expected. It is issued by the IMD whose objective is to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption or danger to life. IMD uses 4 colour codes: Green - no action needed; Yellow - watch and stay updated; Orange - be prepared; Red- take action. MeT office warned people against venturing out in landslide/avalanche-prone areas.
"Don't venture out on Avalanche & Landslide prone area, unless extremely necessary. Keep power/light backup( in case of power failure). Drive very slowly and in Low gear, while driving on snowbound area," read the MeT statement.
With widespread snowfall on Tuesday across north Kashmir, several areas in Kupwara district remained cut off from district headquarters throwing normal life out of gear.
The snowfall which began overnight continued till late evening with around 4-5 inches deep snow getting accumulated in plains while as 1-2 feet snow was recorded in upper reaches.
Due to the accumulation of more than one-foot of fresh snow in upper reaches, traffic on Kupwara-Karnah, Kapwara-Machil, Kupwara-Keran and Kralpora-Budnamal roads was suspended by the administration as a precautionary measure.
The business establishments and transport remained by and large off the roads with minimum movement of the general public and less number of government employees in offices. The snowfall also caused widespread power and drinking water disruption giving tough time to the common people. Although electricity was restored in the main towns of the district but power remained cut off in several villages of Lolab including Potushai, Warnow, Affan, Sewer, Diver, Daroosa, Kalaroos Muri, Sirgam, Kanthpora, Putshahi.
According to locals Warnow, Batnard and Khurhama in Lolab remained cutoff from district headquarters as the main road was yet to clear from snow. In several Kralpora villages including Gaziryal, Warsun, Reshigund, Harie, Kachihama, Meelyal and Shumnag power supply remained disrupted. People from these areas also complained that the roads were not cleared from snow, making people suffer by and large. People from Mawer area said that electricity remained disrupted in several villages including Nowgam Lawoosa, Reshwari, Puthwari Sanzipora, Kutlari, Mankal. People from Machil told Greater Kashmir that authorities failed to clear link roads from snow with the result they faced severe inconvenience.
( With inputs from Tarique Raheem in Kupwara)