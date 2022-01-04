Snowfall disrupts air traffic to Kashmir with 42 flight cancellations

Srinagar: Intermittent snowfall on Tuesday affected air traffic at the Srinagar International Airport, leading to the cancellation of 42 flights due to poor visibility. However, later in the day air traffic was resumed and few flights could operate, Airports Authority of India officials said.

"Continuous snowfall and poor visibility resulted in 42 cancellations today across all airlines. The visibility has now improved and the flights are operating, " a spokesperson at the Srinagar airport said.

Meanwhile, parts of north Kashmir received snowfall since Tuesday early morning which continued till late afternoon.