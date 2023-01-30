Snowfall disrupts electric supply

Srinagar: The electric supply to many areas of Kashmir got disrupted on Monday due to the heavy snowfall during Sunday night.
A statement of Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) issued here said that the load of entire Kashmir dipped below 850 MWs on Monday morning.
The statement said that of the total 33-KV feeders, 14 were under fault along with four 33 KV taplines which affected the power supply mainly to Sopore, Kupwara and Handwara area of Baramulla district.
It said that few portions of Budgam and Anantnag districts were also affected due to the outage of four 33-KV lines out of 14.
The statement said that in addition to that, around 215 11-KV feeders were under fault due to heavy snowfall.
“From Monday morning, KPDCL field teams were mobilised to rectify the faults. Despite the continuous snowfall in the region and braving the extreme freezing temperature, the field teams of KPDCL started patrolling the faulty lines and were able to bring up the load of Kashmir to around 1590 MWs by 3 pm,” the KPDCL statement said.
It said that at present only four 33-KV lines which specially feed Sopore area of Baramulla and few areas of Bijbehara were under fault and by evening all the 33-KV lines would be charged.
The statement said that of all the 11-KV feeders only 154 feeders remain out due to the faulty status of four 33-KV lines.
It said that the Managing Director of KPDCL Yasin Muhammad Chaudhary is closely monitoring the situation and has assured the public that all the feeders would be up and live.
The statement said that it was the first time that such a quick restoration had happened since the incorporation of KPDCL.
Chaudhary praised the patience towards the corporation shown by the public who may have been affected by the disrupted electric lines that were faulty since morning and assured the public that the field team of KPDCL would not rest till all the feeders are up and running.