Snowfall disrupts electric supply

Srinagar: The electric supply to many areas of Kashmir got disrupted on Monday due to the heavy snowfall during Sunday night.

A statement of Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) issued here said that the load of entire Kashmir dipped below 850 MWs on Monday morning.

The statement said that of the total 33-KV feeders, 14 were under fault along with four 33 KV taplines which affected the power supply mainly to Sopore, Kupwara and Handwara area of Baramulla district.

It said that few portions of Budgam and Anantnag districts were also affected due to the outage of four 33-KV lines out of 14.