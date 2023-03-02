Snowfall in higher reaches, light rains in plains

Srinagar: For the second consecutive day on Thursday, the upper reaches receive fresh snowfall while light rains lashed the plains.
“Upper reaches including Gulmarg received light snowfall while rains lashed plains in Jammu and Kashmir,” MeT officials said adding that there were likely chances of intermittent snowfall in the higher reaches and light rain in plains during the next 24 hours.
The MeT officials said that in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am, Srinagar received 2.9 mm of rain, Pahalgam 9.2 mm, Kupwara 4.9 mm, Jammu traces, Banihal 5.4 mm and Bhaderwah 6.8 mm while Gulmarg received 2.5 cm of snowfall.
They said Srinagar recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius against 6.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, and above normal by 4.8 degrees Celsius.
The MeT officials said that Qazigund recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius against 5 degrees Celsius the previous night, and 4.6 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Pahalgam recorded a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius against 0.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, and 4.7 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Kokernag recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius against 3.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, and 4.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Gulmarg ski resort recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius against minus 2 degrees Celsius the previous night, and 3.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that the mercury in Kupwara settled at 5.1 degrees Celsius against 4.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, and 6.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Jammu recorded a low of 15.5 degrees Celsius against 14.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, and 3.2 degrees Celsius above normal.