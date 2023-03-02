Snowfall in higher reaches, light rains in plains

Srinagar: For the second consecutive day on Thursday, the upper reaches receive fresh snowfall while light rains lashed the plains.

“Upper reaches including Gulmarg received light snowfall while rains lashed plains in Jammu and Kashmir,” MeT officials said adding that there were likely chances of intermittent snowfall in the higher reaches and light rain in plains during the next 24 hours.

The MeT officials said that in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am, Srinagar received 2.9 mm of rain, Pahalgam 9.2 mm, Kupwara 4.9 mm, Jammu traces, Banihal 5.4 mm and Bhaderwah 6.8 mm while Gulmarg received 2.5 cm of snowfall.