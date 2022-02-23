Snowfall plunges several areas into darkness

Srinagar: Heavy snowfall across Kashmir has caused damage to power infrastructure plunging several areas into darkness. After continuous snowfall overnight, the power supply in

the majority of areas of Kashmir was shut, which was yet to be restored fully till the time this report was filed. As per the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KDPCL) officials, out of 1700 MWs, only 200 MWs were supplied in the morning which reached 925 MW by evening.

Scores of inhabitants of the Srinagar district complained of power outages. Power consumers took to social media to vent their anger over the failure of the KDPCL to ensure power supply during snowfall.