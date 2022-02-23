Snowfall plunges several areas into darkness

Srinagar: Heavy snowfall across Kashmir has caused damage to power infrastructure plunging several areas into darkness. After continuous snowfall overnight, the power supply in
the majority of areas of Kashmir was shut, which was yet to be restored fully till the time this report was filed. As per the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KDPCL) officials, out of 1700 MWs, only 200 MWs were supplied in the morning which reached 925 MW by evening.
Scores of inhabitants of the Srinagar district complained of power outages. Power consumers took to social media to vent their anger over the failure of the KDPCL to ensure power supply during snowfall.
"Leave aside smart metering, focus on providing power supply to people when they need it most. Since morning, we are without electricity in our area," said Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of Srinagar's Bilal Colony Soura.
Likewise, the power scenario in other parts of the Kashmir division, particularly rural belts was also the same where the supply was yet to be fully restored.
Chief Engineer KPDCL distribution, Aijaz Ahmad Dar said that " in the morning there was 72 percent power outage due to heavy snowfall. By evening we have partially restored our system, we have reached up to 923 MW load. Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag have the most outages, in northern Kashmir, we have achieved 60 percent restoration."
"Our men and machinery have been on job since morning, we are trying hard to restore the power supply in Srinagar itself. Our priority is to ensure full restoration of Srinagar district and other district headquarters by the evening. We will work late if the weather permits,"
"Our transmission, distribution lines developed damages at various places, this time snow was heavier as it had the higher water quantity which resulted in snapping of lines," he said adding that " though prior to winter we had carried preventive exercises which also minimised damages."
He said barring Kulgam, electricity in all districts will be restored by Wednesday evening. The official said that due to damage to transmission towers at Mirbazar the power supply to Kulgam will remain affected for two days.
"Two number towers of 132 KV Mirbazar Kulgam transmission line feeding Grid station Kulgam got collapsed due to heavy snowfall, power supply to the entire district shall remain affected for a few days."