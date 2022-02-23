Snowfall prolongs Gurez-Bandipora road closure

The locals from the snowbound Gurez valley, prior a week, had demanded the opening of the road, given less precipitation and the weather mainly remaining dry.

They had expressed concerns that the stock of fresh vegetables and other edibles was drying up and that early road opening will bring them some relief.

Keeping these concerns in view, the BRO team was set to open the Gurez road by the first week of March with local administration also requesting for the same.

However, with the fresh snowfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, the hopes of the early opening of the road have been dashed.