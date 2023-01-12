Snowfall, rains continue for 2nd consecutive day

Srinagar: For the second consecutive day Thursday, higher reaches received snowfall while the minimum temperatures dropped below sub-zero level in Kashmir.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) officials said that during the past 24 hours intermittent snowfall continued in Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and other higher reaches of Kashmir.

They said that Gulmarg ski-resort received 19 cm snowfall in the 24 hours till 8:30 am and Pahalgam 1 cm.