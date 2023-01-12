Snowfall, rains continue for 2nd consecutive day

Srinagar: For the second consecutive day Thursday, higher reaches received snowfall while the minimum temperatures dropped below sub-zero level in Kashmir.
The Meteorological Department (MeT) officials said that during the past 24 hours intermittent snowfall continued in Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and other higher reaches of Kashmir.
They said that Gulmarg ski-resort received 19 cm snowfall in the 24 hours till 8:30 am and Pahalgam 1 cm.
The MeT officials said that rains lashed the plains and in the 24 hours, Srinagar received 2.8 mm rains, Qazigund 9.8 mm, Kupwara 11.3 mm, Kokernag 7 mm, Jammu 1.8 mm, Banihal 24.5 mm, Katra 1.8 mm, and Bhaderwah 15.2 mm.
“There are likely chances of light to moderate rain and snow over Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours,” they said. “From January 14, there will be mainly dry weather.”
The MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius against last night’s 3.5 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius against 1.6 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 1.7 degrees Celsius against minus 0.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 5.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius against 0.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius against minus 3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that in Kupwara town the mercury settled at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius against 1.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Jammu recorded a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius against 8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that in Ladakh, Leh recorded a low of minus 9.6 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 11.6 degrees Celsius.