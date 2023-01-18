SNUB TO GOVT’S PUBLIC HEALTH INITIATIVES | Tobacco products promoted, COPTA violated

Srinagar: In violation of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act (COTPA-2003), advertisement boards promoting the use of tobacco products like ‘Vimal Pan Masala’ and ‘Chaini Chaini’ have been erected at Polo View Srinagar and other locations in the city.

These signboards are openly glamorising and encouraging the use of tobacco products, which is a clear violation of the laws put in place to protect public health.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), which is responsible for all the hoardings whether on land, water, or buildings within the Srinagar municipal limits seems to be sleeping over the issue.