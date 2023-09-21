Soaring temperatures trigger drinking water scarcity in Kashmir

Srinagar: The soaring temperatures across Kashmir have triggered a drinking water crisis across Kashmir while the officials said that most of the sources including the mighty River Jhelum were drying up and they were trying to meet the requirement.

Kashmir is experiencing high temperatures with heat wave to severe heat waves at Srinagar, Qazigund, and Kokernag.

In Kokernag and Qazigund, the temperatures are being recorded around 6 degrees Celsius above normal between 31.5 degrees Celsius and 32.5 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, other stations of Kashmir, including the summer capital Srinagar, are recording between 32 degrees Celsius and 33.5 degrees Celsius, around 4 degrees Celsius above normal.

On September 12, Kashmir saw a record-breaking severe heat wave.

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees Celsius above normal, and the second-highest tally in September since 1891.

Reports reaching here from various parts of north, central, and south Kashmir said that people are facing grave hardships due to a shortage of drinking water and are forced to drink contaminated water from canals.