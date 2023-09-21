Soaring temperatures trigger drinking water scarcity in Kashmir

Srinagar: The soaring temperatures across Kashmir have triggered a drinking water crisis across Kashmir while the officials said that most of the sources including the mighty River Jhelum were drying up and they were trying to meet the requirement.
Kashmir is experiencing high temperatures with heat wave to severe heat waves at Srinagar, Qazigund, and Kokernag.
In Kokernag and Qazigund, the temperatures are being recorded around 6 degrees Celsius above normal between 31.5 degrees Celsius and 32.5 degrees Celsius.
Similarly, other stations of Kashmir, including the summer capital Srinagar, are recording between 32 degrees Celsius and 33.5 degrees Celsius, around 4 degrees Celsius above normal.
On September 12, Kashmir saw a record-breaking severe heat wave.
Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees Celsius above normal, and the second-highest tally in September since 1891.
Reports reaching here from various parts of north, central, and south Kashmir said that people are facing grave hardships due to a shortage of drinking water and are forced to drink contaminated water from canals.
Drinking water scarcity issues were reported from Rafiabad, Gantmulla, Arampora, Hajam Mohalla, and Chankipora areas of Sopore, Kralpora, Dardsun, Trehgam, and other areas of districts of north Kashmir.
Reports of acute water scarcity were also received from Qauilgam, Nagri, Natnusa Kandi, Batpora, Prohopand, Yunsu, Handishart, and Karlgund areas of Handwara tehsil of Kupwara district.
Similar reports were received from several areas of Budgam and south Kashmir.
Scores of areas of Srinagar city have also reported scarcity of drinking water scarcity from the past several days.
The areas include Zakura, Lal Bazaar, and several other adjoining areas.
The residents of these areas said that their taps are running dry and they are forced to purchase packaged water for drinking.
The people alleged that they had apprised the authorities about the issue but no action had been taken.
Prolonged dry spell and the heat wave has also led to the drying up of rivers.
The mighty River Jhelum which crossed the danger mark in 2014, following which Srinagar was flooded, is currently flowing at its lowest level in the last 60 years.
The dry spell has lowered the water levels at most gauging spots.
The water level at Sangam was recorded at minus 0.03 feet.
Officials said that the lowest water level recorded in River Jhelum in September so far has been zero feet in the years 2019 and 2021.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chief Engineer Jal Shakti Kashmir, Ashok Kumar Gandotra admitted that people were facing a drinking water crisis.
“Most of the sources including the mighty River Jhelum have almost dried up,” Gandotra said. “People are facing a crisis. When there is a problem in the source, how can there be no problem.”
He said that they were trying to meet the requirement.
“We are supplying water through tankers where there is acute storage,” he said.