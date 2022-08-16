Social activists, locals protest in Shopian

Shopian: A group of social activists and members of the Muslim community held a peaceful protest in south Kashmir's Shopian district against the attack on the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community in the area on Tuesday.

According to Police, militants on Tuesday morning attacked Sunil Kumar and his brother Pintu in an apple orchard in Chotigam village, some 12 km from Shopian town.

While Kumar succumbed to his injuries, Pintu suffered grievous wounds.