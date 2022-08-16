Social activists, locals protest in Shopian

Shopian: A group of social activists and members of the Muslim community held a peaceful protest in south Kashmir's Shopian district against the attack on the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community in the area on Tuesday.
According to Police, militants on Tuesday morning attacked Sunil Kumar and his brother Pintu in an apple orchard in Chotigam village, some 12 km from Shopian town.
While Kumar succumbed to his injuries, Pintu suffered grievous wounds.
Deploring the attack, a group of social activists led by Magray Mansoor held a candlelight protest near Shopian Clock Tower.
The group demanded that the assault on the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community must stop right away.
“We are peace lovers and have been living in communal harmony for ages. We strongly deplore such attacks,” Mansoor said.
Meanwhile, the members of the Muslim community in Chotigam village held a peaceful protest during the last rites of the deceased.
The protesters raised the slogan Qatl-e-Nahaq Namanzoor and Khoon Kharabi Na Manzoor (Innocent killings and bloodshed are unacceptable).
The last rites of Kumar were performed at around 7 pm.