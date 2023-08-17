Social support growing for individuals battling mental illness in Kashmir: Survey

Srinagar: A recent survey conducted by Expect Care, a Mental Health and De-addiction Clinic based in Kashmir, indicates that individuals grappling with mental illnesses in Kashmir are receiving better social support, marking a significant shift in societal attitudes.

Uzma (name changed), 18, is the youngest among her four female siblings.

After losing their father when she was in 6th grade, her family faced financial and emotional challenges.

Over the years, she developed symptoms of Major Depressive Disorder with Cluster B.

With her family's support, including her elder sister who is a postgraduate, Uzma has been undergoing medication and psychotherapy for the past 10 months, leading to noticeable improvement in her condition.