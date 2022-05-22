Society should unite to demolish terror activities, propaganda from Pakistan: LG

"No one will be allowed to create disturbances in Jammu Kashmir. We must join our efforts to demolish the terror activities and motivated propaganda being conducted from across the border. Society, especially the youth should work actively to isolate organizations and individuals giving shelter and support to the enemy of humanity," the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor also paid homage to brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to uphold the country's unity and territorial integrity.

The Day is observed to generate awareness in the country among all sections of people, about the danger of terrorism and violence and its effect on the people, society and the country as a whole.