Soldier, 4 militants killed in Shopian, Kulgam gunfights

Srinagar: A soldier and four militants of Lashker-e-Taiba were killed while two other army personnel were injured in two different encounters in Shopian and Kulgam districts of southern Kashmir on Wednesday.
Police said in the Shopian encounter one militant who was involved in the killing of a carpenter from UP in Pulwama last week was killed.
In Kulgam encounter, police said, both the militants were involved in the killing of two non-local labourers last week.
SHOPIAN ENCOUNTER:
In Shopian the encounter started after J&K Police, 44 RR and CRPF cordoned off Dragad village of Shopian on a specific information about the presence of militants.
As the joint parties started searches, hiding militants opened and in retaliation two militants were killed.
Police said ample chance was given to the militants to surrender, however they refused.
The slain militants have been identified as Adil Hussain Wani son of Ghulam Hussain Wani of Shirmal, Shopian and Shakir Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Qadir Wani of Litter Pulwama. The slain solider has been identified as Sepoy Karanveer.
A police handout said: “On a specific input regarding presence of terrorists in Dragad area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 44RR and 178Bn CRPF in the said area. During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given repeated opportunities to surrender; instead they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.
“In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Adil Hussain Wani son of Ghulam Hussain Wani resident of Shirmal, District Commander Shopian of proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and Shakir Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Qadir Wani resident of Litter Pulwama.
“During the exchange of fire three Army Jawans also sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to nearby hospital for the treatment, however, one among them namely Sepoy Karanveer Singh succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom.
“As per police records, both the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases including civilian atrocities. Terrorist Adil Ahmad was active since July-2020 and was involved in several terror crime cases including recent killing of one poor carpenter Sageer Ahmad Ansari of Saharanpur UP at Litter Pulwama on 16/10/2021. One of killer of poor carpenter was resident of same village and recently active. Reportedly after committing crime both terrorists shifted from Litar to Dradad.
“IGP Kashmir congratulated the joint teams for carrying out today’s anti-terrorist operation successfully and also congratulated Police and Security Forces for working with great synergy and coordination on the ground that lead to 11 successful anti-terrorist operations post recent civilian killings.
“It is pertinent to mention that, during past two weeks 15 terrorists were eliminated in the said operations and most of them were involved in recent civilian killings.
“IGP Kashmir also paid homage to the martyred Army Jawan for his supreme sacrifice in the service of nation and J&K Police stands by the family of the martyr at this critical juncture.”
KULGAM ENCOUNTER:
Police said a joint operation was launched by Police, Army and CRPF at Shopat along Ashmuji-Devsar road after reports of movement of militants in the area.
Police said as searches were started militants fired upon the joint parties. Police said in retaliatory fire two militants of LeT were killed.
Police identified them Gulzar Ahmad Reshi of Gufbal Kulgam and Imran Wani of Redwani Kulgam. Gulzar police said was active since March 2021 and Imran since September 2021.
“They were involved into the killing of two laborers last week in Kulgam,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. “They were also involved in other terror crimes.”
Army Tuesday evening in a statement said: “Joint operation was launched today in the evening, based on JKP inputs regarding move of two terrorists, along the road Ashmuji-Devsar. Area cordoned and contact established at about 07.40PM.
“Repeated surrender appeals turned down by terrorists. Terrorists opened fire forcing Security Forces to retaliate. In the ensuing firefight two terrorists have been neutralized,” Army said, adding that an AK rifle and other warlike stores have been recovered.