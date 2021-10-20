Soldier, 4 militants killed in Shopian, Kulgam gunfights

Srinagar: A soldier and four militants of Lashker-e-Taiba were killed while two other army personnel were injured in two different encounters in Shopian and Kulgam districts of southern Kashmir on Wednesday.

Police said in the Shopian encounter one militant who was involved in the killing of a carpenter from UP in Pulwama last week was killed.

In Kulgam encounter, police said, both the militants were involved in the killing of two non-local labourers last week.