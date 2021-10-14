Soldier commits suicide in Kupwara: Police

Kupwara: A soldier shot himself dead while on duty in Kralpora area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

A senior police official told Greater Kashmir that the incident occurred when Sepoy Deeraj Kumar of Engineering Unit posted at Kralpora fired himself with his service rifle.

He said the severely injured Kumar was immediately shifted to Army hospital Drugmulla, Kupwara. "The doctors present there after sensing his condition critical, referred him to Udhampur Command Hospital for specialized treatment but he succumbed to injuries later," he added.

The police official said that prima facie it seems that some domestic problem has forced Kumar to take this extreme step.

Police Station Kralpora has registered a case in the matter and investigation has been set into motion.