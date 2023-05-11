Soldier dies of gunshot injury on LoC

Poonch: An Army man deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) died of gunshot injury while Police started an investigation into the matter on Thursday.
The soldier has been identified as Jasbir Singh, who was serving at a forward location on the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch.
Officials said that the Army man received gunshot injury and died after which his body was taken by an Army team and later shifted to civil hospital for post mortem examination.
Police has started investigation into the matter.
Accidental gunfire from the soldier’s service weapon is being stated to be the cause of the incident.