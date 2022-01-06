Front Page
Soldier found dead with gunshot injury in Balnoi
Mendhar: An army soldier was found dead with a gunshot injury on Thursday morning along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balnoi area of KG sector of Poonch district.
Officials said that the police had started an investigation into the matter.
Deceased army soldier was identified as Anil Chowhan, a resident of Uttarakhand. He was deployed on a forward location of LoC in Balnoi area of KG sector in Mankote area of Mendhar.
Police said, “The army man was found dead with gunshot injury after which the police team was sent for spot examination. We have started an investigation into the matter.”