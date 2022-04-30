Soldier killed, 2 injured after Army vehicle overturns in Ganderbal

Srinagar: An Army soldier died while two others sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in met with a road accident in Gund area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday.
A police official told Greater Kashmir that an Army vehicle part of a convoy moving from Srinagar towards Ladakh turned turtle near Masjid Mode Sumbal Bala, Gund area of Kangan along Srinagar-Leh Highway resulting in on-spot death of an Army personal while as two others sustained injuries. He said the injured were evacuated to the hospital for treatment.