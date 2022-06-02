Soldier killed, 2 others injured in Shopian blast

Srinagar: A soldier of Rashtriya Rifles was killed, while two others were injured in a blast that took place in a private vehicle on Thursday in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that the nature of the blast is being investigated.

The incident took place at Sedow area in Shopian on Thursday early morning, when the engine of a Tata Mobile vehicle was totally damaged. The vehicle was hired by the Army for operational purposes.

A senior Army official confirmed to Greater Kashmir that "one among the three injured soldiers had succumbed to his injuries."