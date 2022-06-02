Soldier killed, 2 others injured in Shopian blast

Srinagar: A soldier of Rashtriya Rifles was killed, while two others were injured in a blast that took place in a private vehicle on Thursday in Shopian district of south Kashmir.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that the nature of the blast is being investigated.
The incident took place at Sedow area in Shopian on Thursday early morning, when the engine of a Tata Mobile vehicle was totally damaged. The vehicle was hired by the Army for operational purposes.
A senior Army official confirmed to Greater Kashmir that "one among the three injured soldiers had succumbed to his injuries."
Meanwhile, PRO Army said: “At approximately 3 am, based on specific intelligence, an operation was launched from (Sedaw) COB to lay cordon and search in general area Patitohalan,” .
“While moving to the target area, approximately a kilometer from (Sedaw), an explosion took place in the civil hired vehicle, being used by the team, resulting in injuries to three Indian Army soldiers,” the PRO said. “The blast is very likely to be from either an IED or a grenade or a battery malfunctioning in the vehicle. Details are being ascertained.”
The injured personnel, the Army said, were immediately shifted and given first aid at District Hospital Shopian and thereafter evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar.
"Affected area has been cordoned and all likely escape routes have been sealed. Search to nab the (militants) is in progress," he added.
“A blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, Shopian. 3 soldiers injured and shifted to Hospital,” Kumar said in an earlier Tweet. “The nature and the source of the blast – whether it was due to a grenade or already planted IED (Improvised Explosive Device) inside the vehicle or malfunctioning of the battery – is being investigated.”