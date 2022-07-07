Soldier killed in accidental firing in Poonch

Poonch, July 7: An army soldier was killed while yet another sustained injuries in accidental firing during live training at Jhullas firing range in Poonch on Wednesday evening. The deceased soldier has been identified as Sepoy Rishkesh Choubey of Mahar Regiment.

An army spokesperson said, “Sepoy Rishkesh Choubey of Mahar Regiment suffered fatal injury due to a firing accident while carrying out live firing training at Jhullas firing ranges in Rajouri sector on July 6, 2022.” “General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps (16 Corps) and all ranks salute the brave-heart for supreme sacrifice,” he said.