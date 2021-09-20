Soldier killed in fratricide

Srinagar: A firing incident occurred today afternoon at Lassipura village in Kupwara when two Army personnel entered into an argument during a patrol.

“The patrol was on a tactical break, when the two personnel entered into the argument,” an army handout said. The argument between them led to the firing of two rounds in which one soldier got injured.

The injured soldier was immediately evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the statement said. An inquiry under rules has been ordered into the incident. “All necessary assistance is being provided to the local police in the incident.”