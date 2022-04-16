Soldier shoots self dead in Kupwara

Kupwara: A soldier shot himself dead during the line of duty at Narpost Tangdhar in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday afternoon, police said.
A senior police official told Greater Kashmir that the incident occurred when Arun Sharma of 209 field regiment fired himself to death with his service rifle at a forward post in Narpost area along Line of Control (LoC).
He said that during the firing incident, the deceased got severely injured following which he was immediately shifted to a nearby base camp but he succumbed to his injuries.
"It was not immediately known as to why the deceased took this extreme step to end his life," he added.