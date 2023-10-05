Soldiers’ Spirit to Safeguard Sovereignty Supreme: Sinha

Kupwara: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the spirit of the soldiers to safeguard the sovereignty of the country was supreme.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that paying homage to the fallen heroes of the Army and laying a wreath at Vajr War Memorial, Headquarters 28 Infantry Division Kupwara, the LG said, “The courage, valour, dedication, and spirit of our brave soldiers to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the nation is unparalleled.”

He also visited the Vajr Gatha Museum and Exhibition Centre.

“Vajr Gatha Museum and Exhibition Centre is a living testament of sacrifice, devotion, and zeal of the soldiers of our Army. The presence of our valiant soldiers and officers on the border inspires the people to work with dedication to build Viksit Bharat,” Sinha said.