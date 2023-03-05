Some paying Rs 5 lakh outside as property tax, feeling troubled to pay Rs 2500 in J&K: LG Sinha

“That's why I request the people, the youth of J&K in particular, to make their parents understand this simple fact and convince them to pay this tax. It's beyond comprehension that in what circumstances some people had nurtured a mindset here (in J&K) that no tax would be paid to India,” the Lieutenant Governor remarked.

“I would like to alert you that there are few people who want to make you a part of their conspiracy. You don't need to get trapped in this conspiracy. We all are the citizens of India. We utilise the electricity produced or generated by other states of India. It is our duty to act as responsible citizens and share our responsibilities as well and pay for the services which we avail and enjoy,” he said.

“Recently, Property tax has been introduced in J&K. This (property) tax has been in place in every state and the city of the country for quite long now. J&K has become the last Union Territory (or state) in the country to introduce this tax. However, before its imposition, a lot of deliberations were made and due consideration was given to ensure that it should not be a burden to the common citizens economically. I would like to share an important aspect on this account with you that J&K, has the lowest tax rate across the country,," he said.

“Out of 5,20,000 houses in urban areas, 2,06,000 i.e., 40 percent houses, which are less than 1000 sq ft are completely exempted. Minimum tax has been imposed on other houses. We have made such arrangements that out of 5,20,000 houses, 4,09,600 houses (80%) will either be totally exempted or will have to pay less than Rs 1000 as property tax annually. Similarly, out of 1,01,000 shops in urban areas, around 76,000 i.e., 75 percent shops are such that they will be paying less than Rs 2000 property tax annually and 45 percent i.e., 46,000 shops out of 1,01,000 shops will have to pay less than Rs 700 tax annually,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

“This is a very nominal amount as compared to other cities of the country like Shimla, Ambala, Dehradun,” he further added.

LG Sinha said that some people were deliberately trying to spread misinformation and create a false narrative.