Some people misleading public for their political gains: LG

Budgam: Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha Tuesday called upon the people to remain vigilant and not fall prey to the misleading tactics employed by certain individuals for their own political gains.

“Over the past few days, a group of individuals have resorted to gimmicks and misinformation, prioritising their personal politics over the welfare of the people,” the LG said during the Kisan Sampark Abhiyan event at Budgam.

He expressed concern about these deceptive practices and emphasised the need for people to make informed decisions based on accurate information.

The LG also urged the people not to pay heed to these individuals who were only focused on their own political ambitions.