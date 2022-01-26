Some people spreading rumours about demographic changes in J&K: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday slammed those inciting the people by spreading ''rumours'' about "imaginary issues" like demographic changes in the Union Territory and said land reservation has been done on the pattern of mountainous states.

Addressing the Republic Day function here, the Lt Governor said that peace in Jammu and Kashmir is a prerequisite for a vibrant tourism sector, which of late has set new employment and revenue generation records, and urged all to take the pledge of eradicating terrorism and terror ecosystem perpetuated by the neighbouring country.

"Some people are inciting public by spreading rumours about demographic changes in Jammu and Kashmir.”