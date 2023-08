Sonia Gandhi takes boat ride in Nigeen Lake, to stay in Kashmir for 2 days

Srinagar: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday took a boat ride in Srinagar’s Nigeen Lake before meeting her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi on a personal visit on Saturday.

She was seen sitting and enjoying the boat ride in the lake. This took place during her personal visit as her son Rahul Gandhi arrived in Srinagar on Friday from his week-long Ladakh tour, after addressing a public rally in Kargil earlier in the day.

There are also reports that Priyanka Gandhi might join them soon. Congress leaders described it as a completely personal and family visit.

