SONZAL, A SYMBOL OF HOPE, INSPIRATION, GOOD FORTUNE | KU transformed into centre of excellence: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said Kashmiri students were multi-faced and multi-dimensional and urged the educational institutions to allow them to also become multi-achievers.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Annual Youth Festival ‘Sonzal-2022’ at the University of Kashmir (KU), the LG while extending his best wishes to the participating youth said that the annual festival was a great opportunity for young artists’ to showcase their talents and 'Sonzal' provides them much-needed platform to achieve the dream of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

“Sonzal means rainbow, which is a symbol of hope, inspiration and good fortune. For students, the rainbow finally arrives when they have space for individual growth, independent thinking and the opportunity to discover their own hidden treasure that will contribute in nation building,” he said.