SONZAL, A SYMBOL OF HOPE, INSPIRATION, GOOD FORTUNE | KU transformed into centre of excellence: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said Kashmiri students were multi-faced and multi-dimensional and urged the educational institutions to allow them to also become multi-achievers.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Annual Youth Festival ‘Sonzal-2022’ at the University of Kashmir (KU), the LG while extending his best wishes to the participating youth said that the annual festival was a great opportunity for young artists’ to showcase their talents and 'Sonzal' provides them much-needed platform to achieve the dream of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.
“Sonzal means rainbow, which is a symbol of hope, inspiration and good fortune. For students, the rainbow finally arrives when they have space for individual growth, independent thinking and the opportunity to discover their own hidden treasure that will contribute in nation building,” he said.
Observing that young students were multi-faceted and multi-dimensional, the LG entrusted upon the educational institutions to discharge their responsibility to ensure freedom, creativity, and engagement for them to become multi-achievers and acquire knowledge and skills to thrive and shape their future.
“Creative pursuits are a great medium for the young students to develop leadership skills, human values, willingness to take risks, understanding the power of new ideas, competency to face future challenges, and to nurture personality traits,” he said. “Our focus on ensuring choice, collaboration, curiosity, communication, critical thinking, creativity, research, and enhanced engagement in the education system can create better education goals and equip students with the necessary skills, knowledge, and values.”
The LG said that education was not about the race to come first but about achieving the highest peak of values in life.
“Institutions should ensure that the new learning framework and key concepts as recommended by National Education Policy are incorporated in curriculum,” he said.
The LG emphasised on laying specific focus on creativity, critical thinking, collaboration to replace curriculum overload, and more hours of learning to quality learning time.
“Syllabus should be more adaptable and dynamic, providing space for cutting edge innovation,” he said and appreciated KU’s efforts of making necessary changes to incorporate recommendations of National Education Policy.
“KU has been transformed into a centre of excellence and promoting scientific research, new ideas and knowledge, and adapting to rapid change across the world in fundamental aspects of the educational landscape,” the LG said.
KU Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan spoke about the broad contours of the mega youth festival.
“In line with LG’s directions, the academic progression as well as empowerment of youth is the core aim of the university and this youth festival is a step in that direction,” she said.
Vice Chancellor of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo congratulated KU for providing a platform for the youth to showcase their talent.
During the inaugural ceremony, the KU students presented a mesmerising performance on KU Tarana and a colourful Rouf dance performance.
The best-performing youth will get the opportunity to participate in the North Zone Youth Festival and later in the National Youth Festival.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz, Dean Students Welfare Prof Aneesa Shafi were also present on the occasion.