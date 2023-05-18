Sopore’s injured youth succumbs at SKIMS after 11 days

Sopore: A 26-year-old youth who was injured due to electrocution while installing CCTV cameras in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on May 7, succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS, Srinagar on Thursday.

An official said that the youth identified as Danish Khazir Bhat, son of Khazir Muhammad of Badam Bagh, Sopore received an electric shock while installing CCTV cameras for a local Army unit near the camp in Sopore town.

He said that soon after the incident, he was taken to SDH Sopore where a doctor referred him to SKIMS, Srinagar, for specialised treatment.