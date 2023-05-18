Sopore’s injured youth succumbs at SKIMS after 11 days

Sopore: A 26-year-old youth who was injured due to electrocution while installing CCTV cameras in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on May 7, succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS, Srinagar on Thursday.
An official said that the youth identified as Danish Khazir Bhat, son of Khazir Muhammad of Badam Bagh, Sopore received an electric shock while installing CCTV cameras for a local Army unit near the camp in Sopore town.
He said that soon after the incident, he was taken to SDH Sopore where a doctor referred him to SKIMS, Srinagar, for specialised treatment.
“However, after 11 days, Danish succumbed to his injuries on Thursday,” the official said.
Meanwhile, a senior Police official said that Danish had received grievous injuries due to accidental electric shock on May 7 and succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Thursday.
He said that the local administration, Police and Army provided all the required assistance to the family during the hospitalisation of the injured youth.
“All necessary support is being provided to the family,” the Police official said.