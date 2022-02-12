Sought-after event venue Nigeen club losing its sheen

Srinagar: Majestic Nigeen Club, on the banks of picturesque lake from which it derives its name, is slowly losing its sheen.
The official sources from the J&K Tourism Department said that the historic club, established on the banks of beautiful Nigeen lake, was not in the same shape as it was years ago.
“A wide-range of issues, clubbed together, has taken away the stature and sheen of the place. There are facilities like ‘Sona bath’, which were central, or more appropriately, high points of the club but have been lying defunct for a long time now. The fitness centre (Gym) also needs up-gradation. These reasons drive away the people interested to join as its members. As if this was not enough, one may find outsiders chilling in the garden and dogs roaming around in the lawns,” said a source.
He added, “Many members have yet to clear their dues. Instead of paying full fee, they are enjoying the membership by paying a small installment. Then there are members, who pay in installments. This is unfortunate and speaks of its sorry state of affairs.”
Another official source, wishing not to be named, said, “For long, the employees have been waiting for pending benefits like TA, CP fund and arrears. These issues have created problems for them (employees).”
“It is unfortunate that despite working for such an important department like J&K Tourism, the benefits of employees are pending. The employees of the Club have been deprived of benefits related to CP funds, since October 2019. Seventh Pay Commission arrears are also pending while the TA benefits of the employees at the club have not been released for over a year. The service books of the employees have not been maintained since 2012,” said the source.
He added that owing to these pending issues, the place was losing its majestic stature which it enjoyed in the past. Sources said the club was created to generate revenue for the government. “But if things don’t improve, there will be no members and the people will not visit the club,” they said.
“The club used to be the centre of attraction for all and used to host marriage functions, official events and other activities. But today the things are different. The club is losing its sheen with each passing day and if the government does not make some radical changes soon, it will be too late,” sources said.
When contacted Shaista Khan, in charge of the Club, said, “We’re doing everything to keep the club in its best shape. We have got new equipment for the fitness centre that was damaged after the 2014 floods. We are buying new equipment and upgrading the facilities where-ever necessary.”
“As far as the issue of employees is concerned, we continue to be in touch with the Directorate and all the benefits like CP fund, TA and arrears will be provided to them. The club is well-fenced so there is no issue of dog menace here,” she added.