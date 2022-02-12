Sought-after event venue Nigeen club losing its sheen

Srinagar: Majestic Nigeen Club, on the banks of picturesque lake from which it derives its name, is slowly losing its sheen.

The official sources from the J&K Tourism Department said that the historic club, established on the banks of beautiful Nigeen lake, was not in the same shape as it was years ago.

“A wide-range of issues, clubbed together, has taken away the stature and sheen of the place. There are facilities like ‘Sona bath’, which were central, or more appropriately, high points of the club but have been lying defunct for a long time now. The fitness centre (Gym) also needs up-gradation. These reasons drive away the people interested to join as its members. As if this was not enough, one may find outsiders chilling in the garden and dogs roaming around in the lawns,” said a source.