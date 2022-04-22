Sound of explosions, gun-fire woke Jalalabad residents up during Sehri time

Jammu: Sound of big explosions, gunfire woke the residents of Jalalabad area in Sunjwan up during Sehri time only to find them in a horrible situation in the lurking presence of heavily-armed militants on Friday.

The area was under complete cordon launched by the security forces. Every spot was being monitored. Drones were hovering around when the people came out of their houses or perched atop the rooftops to see what had happened. They had no clue what was going to happen next.

The unimaginable situation was not less than a shock for the residents, who were habitual of waking-up to the call for Sehri time during Ramadan, an eyewitness said.