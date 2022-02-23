South Kashmir faces maximum brunt of snow fury

"We were forced to ferry the patients and pregnant woman on stretchers and cots to the hospitals," said Manzoor Ahmad of Watnard village of Kokernag.

Similar reports poured in from other villages of the district. In Seepan village, barely 3 kilometres from Anantnag town, locals said a man who sustained injuries after falling from a roof top while clearing snow early morning was taken to GMC hospital on foot.

In neighboring Kulgam district the situation was more grim. " Around 2.5 feet of snow has piled up in our area and the roads have not been cleared at all, "said Khurshid Ahmad of DH Pora Kulgam.

People in villages were seen clearing the snow on the rooftops of their houses. " There is every possibility of houses now collapsing so we have to do it regularly, "said Ashfaq Ahmad of remote Dandran village of DHPora. Several houses were damaged due to heavy snowfall.

In Tangmarg Aharbal, village an official said six family members of one Iqbal Sheikh were rescued after the rooftop of the house got damaged." The family has been shifted to nearby safer place and provided essentials and blankets, "he said.

Meanwhile both Anantnag and Kulgam district is plunged into darkness as snowfall damaged the power infrastructure. “ It had just started snowing when the electricity was snapped in our area,” said Wasim Ahmad of Iqbal market locality of old town.