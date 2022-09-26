South Kashmir Mandis shut against halting of apple trucks

Shopian: The fruit mandis across south Kashmir remained shut for the second straight day Monday as part of the two-day strike against the halting of apple trucks along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The apple cultivators and traders have been complaining about the frequent halting of fruit trucks along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway since the beginning of the harvest season.

According to them, the fruit with low shelf life turns bad due to protracted disruptions in the seamless movement of trucks.