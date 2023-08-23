Special prayers held at Hazratbal

Like the people of the entire nation, the people at Hazratbal had a prayer on their lips and were eagerly looking forward to its soft landing.

With bated breath as the suspense built after Russia's Luna-25 mission crashed on Sunday evening, prayers were taking place across the country for Chandrayaan-3's successful landing.

At the AGS Phalgam special prayers for soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 were also held.

Around 400 students prayed for its soft landing during the morning assembly.

They were joined by teachers, management, and school Principal Ila Upadhaya.

In a video, the students were seen reciting “lab pe aati hai dua” lyrics in the morning assembly.

“This is a proud moment for us all,” Principal Upadhaya said. “Like other people of the nation, the students, teachers, and management of the school are all proud of the success of Chandrayaan-3's landing.”

The students described the moment as historic for the country.

They also prayed for peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country.