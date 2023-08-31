Special session of Parliament in September

New Delhi: The Central government will convene a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, where President Droupadi Murmu is likely to address both Houses in the new Parliament building, sources said on Thursday.

The president, who was not present during the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, which was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is likely to address both Houses in the new premises.

"Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted.