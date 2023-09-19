Special Session of Parliament | J&K on path of peace, development: PM Modi

Modi said that faster results could be achieved with a faster progress rate.

Referring to India's ascent into the top five economies, he said that the world and India was confident that the country would break into the top three economies.

The PM underlined the importance of the current times when Indian aspirations were at their all-time high in thousand years.

He said India whose aspirations were chained for a thousand years was not ready to wait now as it wants to move with aspirations and create new goals.

Modi said that amidst new aspirations, framing new laws and getting rid of outdated laws was the highest responsibility of the Parliamentarians.

The Prime Minister underlined that it is the expectation of every citizen and the belief of every Parliamentarian that all passed laws, discussions, and messages relayed from the Parliament should encourage Indian aspirations.

“Highest priority should be accorded to the roots of Indian aspirations for every reform that is introduced in the Parliament,” he said.

Modi said who would not want to be self-reliant in defence, manufacturing, energy, and edible oil and in this quest party politics should not be an obstacle.