Special summary revision of Photo Electoral Rolls | ECI extends date for filing claims, objections up to May 6

Jammu: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the date for filing claims and objections in connection with Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls up to May 6, 2023.

According to a communiqué issued here today by the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, the eligible persons can now file their applications for inclusion, deletion and correction or shifting of their names in the electoral rolls on form number 6, 7 and 8 as the case may be, up to May 6, 2023.

The disposal of claims and objections would be completed by May 15 and the final voter list would be published on May 27.

As per earlier schedule, notified by the CEO, J&K on March 24, 2023, the period for filing claims and objections, beginning from April 5, 2023, was to expire on April 20, 2023. The disposal of claims and objections was to be completed by April 28, 2023 and final publication of the electoral roll was to be done by May 10, 2023.