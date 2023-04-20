Special summary revision of Photo Electoral Rolls | ECI extends date for filing claims, objections up to May 6

Jammu: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the date for filing claims and objections in connection with Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls up to May 6, 2023.
According to a communiqué issued here today by the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, the eligible persons can now file their applications for inclusion, deletion and correction or shifting of their names in the electoral rolls on form number 6, 7 and 8 as the case may be, up to May 6, 2023.
The disposal of claims and objections would be completed by May 15 and the final voter list would be published on May 27.
As per earlier schedule, notified by the CEO, J&K on March 24, 2023, the period for filing claims and objections, beginning from April 5, 2023, was to expire on April 20, 2023. The disposal of claims and objections was to be completed by April 28, 2023 and final publication of the electoral roll was to be done by May 10, 2023.
The ECI on March 20, 2023 had directed for Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls with respect to April 1, 2023 as the qualifying date in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
This is the second summary revision of electoral rolls in J&K. Prior to it, in June 2022, ECI had ordered a special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in J&K. This process continued till November 2022.
With elections overdue in the UT which is under central rule since 2018, both the political parties and the people in J&K are waiting eagerly for the proposed visit of the Full Election Commission here to end uncertainty related to the timing of assembly elections.
Though there was no official intimation about the visit vis-à-vis Full Election Commission yet the news reports had hinted that this could be likely in the days to come.