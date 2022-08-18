Special Summary Revision schedule for J&K notified

Jammu: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hirdesh Kumar on Wednesday stated that any person “attaining the age of 18 years on or before October 1, 2022 and is otherwise qualified to be enrolled as an elector in the Electoral Roll, can apply for his registration” during the special summary revision notified for J&K.

He stated this while addressing a press conference at Nirvachan Bhawan here wherein he announced the launch and schedule of Special Summary Revision in Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that in continuation to its earlier notification dated June 29, 2022, the Election Commission of India further notified the schedule of Special Summary Revision with reference to October 1, 2022 as the qualifying date in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

According to the schedule, the Integrated Draft Electoral Roll will be published by all Electoral Registration Officers on September 15, 2022. Period between September 15 and October 25 has been earmarked for filing claims and objections and all disposals in this regard will be completed by November 10.