Specially-abled cricketer overcomes hurdles to make it to Indian cricket team

Anantnag: Feroz Ahmad Ganai, 30, a specially-abled cricketer from south Kashmir's Anantnag district is ecstatic with people making a beeline to his modest house in Panjpoora, Marhama village of Bijbehara, to congratulate him.

Feroz performed well in the recently concluded ‘probable cricket selection committee camp’ at Hyderabad which was organized by the Board of Disability Cricket Association (BDCA).

He will now represent ‘Indian disability cricket’ in the upcoming series against Bangladesh. “It is a matter of pride for the entire village that he will be playing international cricket,” say the villagers.

Feroz was a cricket buff right from his childhood and wanted to play at a bigger stage. In 2014 he met with an accident damaging his feet and shattering his dreams.

Feroz remained bedridden for over two years but never gave up, and finally returned to the cricket field. “Yes, initially I was disillusioned and thought I would never be able to do my routine work, not to talk of playing the cricket. But then soon I somehow stood up to the challenge and started playing again,” said he.

Feroz said he got all the support from family and really worked hard to reach here. “In Kashmir, there are not separate tournaments or leagues for disabled cricketers. So, I used to only play in normal cricket tournaments at district and club level,” he said.

Feroz says that by dint of his hard work and commitment, the disability never came in between his performance.

He for the first time played for J&K in the ‘cricket tournament for disabled’ in 2016 at Jharkand and impressed all with his bat and ball.

Feroz was made captain and in his leadership the team performed well. Since then he never looked back. “I am confident enough and sure that I will do good in the bilateral series against Bangladesh and cement my place,” he says.

Feroz wants the government to give attention to the disability cricket and organize tournaments for them. “I reached here without any kind of support. So, if a little interest is shown to the disability cricket, we would produce many good cricketers who can play at a bigger level,” he said.

Feroz also credits for his success his sponsor, United International Sports. “I did not get any support from sports association and used to take even my fellow cricketers outside the state to play at my expense. But yes, my sponsor-supported me right from the beginning and is doing it even now,” he says.

Another physically challenged player, 25-year-old Nayeem Ahmad Malla, a shawl seller by profession from Aarath village of Budgam, has also been selected for the series.