Specific date will be given for pleas on Article 370: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to list the petitions challenging the Centre’s decision of 2019, which struck off the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution.

The matter was mentioned before a Bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha, which said that it would examine and give a date.

Earlier in September, the then Chief Justice of India U U Lalit had said that the petitions would be ‘certainly’ listed after the Dussehra breaks.