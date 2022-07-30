Speed up release of undertrials: PM

In his address at the meeting, the PM also praised the use of technology in India's judicial system, adding citizens had immense faith in the judiciary and that access to the judicial system was equally important as the delivery of justice for any society.

“This is the time of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal'. This is the time for the resolutions that will take the country to new heights in the next 25 years. Like Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living, Ease of Justice is equally important in this Amrit Yatra of the country,” he said. “The Supreme Court has spoken on several occasions on the need to be sensitive towards the humanitarian issue of undertrial prisoners and the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) can take up the responsibility of providing legal aid to such prisoners.”

The PM said that the District Judges, as Chairpersons of undertrial review committees, could expedite the release of undertrial prisoners.

Lauding the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) for undertaking a campaign for the release of undertrial prisoners, he urged the Bar Council to encourage more lawyers to get involved in this campaign.