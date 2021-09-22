Spike in Covid19: J&K logs 204 fresh cases

Srinagar: Marking a spike in the covid19, J&K recorded 204 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours with Srinagar’s share computing to 39.2% alone.

As per the official figures of the total cases, 45 were from Jammu division and 159 from Kashmir, taking the total number of infected cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,28,418.

The Health department figures showed that no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Wednesday keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 46.

As per district-wise break-up 80 cases were reported in Srinagar, 28 each in Budgam and Reasi, 14 each in Baramulla and Ganderbal, 7 each in Pulwama and Bandipora, 5 in Anantnag, 4 each in Kupwara, Jammu, Rajouri and Samba, and 1 each in Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Poonch and Kishtwar.

The government bulletin said that around 118 more persons including 17 from Jammu division and 101 from Kashmir, who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

Of the 3,28,418 positive cases 1536 are active positive, 3,22,463 people have recovered and 4419 have died including 2172 in Jammu division and 2247 in Kashmir so far.